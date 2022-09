New Suit - Contract

Caterpillar Financial Services filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Venequip Machinery Sales on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which alleges a default under an inventory loan agreement, was brought by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23002, Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. v. Venequip Machinery Sales Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 20, 2022, 6:05 PM