Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation sued Mendoza's Remodeling LLC on Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by Freeman, Mathis & Gary, seeks over $100,000 in default payments for two pieces of Caterpillar equipment. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02785, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation v. Mendoza's Remodeling, LLC.

June 22, 2023, 3:36 AM

Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Mendoza's Remodeling, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract