New Suit - Contract

Caterpillar filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against James Earl McDaniel on Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly delinquent installment payments for a tractor, was brought by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00109, Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. v. McDaniel.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 09, 2023, 4:30 PM