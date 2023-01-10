New Suit - Contract

Hardrock Sand & Gravel, a sand and gravel producer, and Kolt Huber were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by Lathrop GPM LLP on behalf of Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, accuses the defendants of defaulting on finance leases for a Caterpillar wheel loader. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02011, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation v. Hardrock Sand & Gravel, L.L.C. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 10, 2023, 6:21 AM