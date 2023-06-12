New Suit - Contract

Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. sued construction firm Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia SA and a related entity Monday in New York Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, seeks to recover more than $10 million that the defendant allegedly owes the plaintiff from defaulting on a promissory note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04905, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation v. Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia S.A. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 12, 2023, 4:00 PM

Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia S.A.

Andrade Gutierrez S.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract