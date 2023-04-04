New Suit - Contract

Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. sued Affordable Fence Inc. Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, filed by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, seeks to repossess certain Caterpillar equipment in the defendant's possession and an award of money damages in the amount of $779,393. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00086, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation v. Affordable Fence, Inc.

April 04, 2023, 4:01 PM

