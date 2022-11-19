Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partners Kimberley E. Lunetta, Brian T. Ortelere, Keri L. Engelman and associate Jared R. Killeen have stepped in to represent Lennar, a home construction and real estate company, in a pending ERISA class action. The suit was filed Oct. 5 in Florida Southern District Court by Morgan & Morgan and Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of participants and beneficiaries of Lennar's 401(k) who accuse the company of mismanaging the plan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:22-cv-23232, Catenac et al v. Lennar Corporation.

November 19, 2022, 9:23 AM