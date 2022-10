New Suit - ERISA Class Action

Lennar, a home construction and real estate company, was hit with an ERISA class action Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Morgan & Morgan and Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of participants and beneficiaries of Lennar's 401(k) who accuse the company of mismanaging the plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23232, Catenac et al v. Lennar Corporation.

Construction & Engineering

October 05, 2022, 2:58 PM