Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Snow on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Aurora Cares LLC and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Williams Newman Williams PLLC, accuses the defendants of medical malpractice and negligence after a patient died following the development and infection of pressure sores. The case is 3:23-cv-00416, Catchings v. Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC et al.

Health Care

June 29, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Tashi Catchings

Plaintiffs

Williams Newman Williams, PLLC

defendants

Aurora Cares, LLC

Hattie Frison

John Does 1-10

Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC

Unidentified Entities 1-10

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims