Catch Deepfakes If You Can: Can E-Discovery Tools Keep Up Wi...

News From Law.com

Blank eyes, alienlike hands or too many teeth—some of the AI-generated photos and videos have sometimes been pretty recognizable. But in other cases, voice clones and other types of hyper-realistic deepfakes have become almost impossible to discern with the human eye. For e-discovery professionals standing on the first line of defense against inauthentic evidence making its way into courts, deepfakes are already raising concerns, especially since their tool stack may rapidly become outdated.

June 14, 2023, 3:38 PM

nature of claim: /