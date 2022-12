Who Got The Work

David F. Russey, Victor Johnson and James D. Tuck of Dentons have entered appearances for Michaels Stores and Michaels Stores Procurement Company Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 7 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by a pro se plaintiff, asserts a single patent related to wind up toys. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, is 3:22-cv-01768, Catanzaro v. Walmart Stores, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 22, 2022, 6:12 AM