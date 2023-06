Removed To Federal Court

Selene Finance on Thursday removed a debt collection class action to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Jones, Wolf & Kapasi, claims that the defendant sends payment request letters which do not clarify the dollar amount due or other identifying information. Selene Finance is represented by Locke Lord. The case is 2:23-cv-03297, Cataneo v. Selene Finance, LP.

Banking & Financial Services

June 15, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Cataneo

defendants

Selene Finance, LP

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 890/