New Suit - Contract

Davis Graham & Stubbs filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Catalyst Strategic Advisors and Kondrup Enterprises. The suit, targeting DV Consulting Inc. and Daniel Van Der Aue, seeks a declaration regarding the proper ownership of Catalyst. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00396, Catalyst Strategic Advisors, LLC et al v. Dv Consulting, Inc. et al.

Colorado

February 10, 2023, 5:04 PM