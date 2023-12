News From Law.com

King & Spalding partner Sally Yates served three decades with the U.S. Justice Department before leading the law firm's 2021 investigation into allegations of male coaches' abuse of female players throughout the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) — leading to a report likely "unprecedented" in sports in its breadth and scope.

December 04, 2023, 1:19 PM

