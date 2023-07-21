Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against telecommunications company Altice USA, which is currently under investigation for corruption, and CSC Holdings d/b/a Optimum-Cablevision to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid remittances under an accounts receivable agreement, was filed by Andrews Myers on behalf of Catalyst Finance. The case is 1:23-cv-00837, Catalyst Finance LP v. Altice USA Inc. et al.
Telecommunications
July 21, 2023, 5:08 PM