Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Atlantic Specialty Insurance, Fleet-Car Carriers and other defendants to Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles on behalf of a Fleet-Car truck driver, who contends that she was denied coverage for an onsite fall. The case is 2:23-cv-00037, Catala v. One Beacon Insurance Group, LLC et al.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Avianca Catala

defendants

Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company

Fictitious Defendants "A", "B", and "C"

Fleet-Car Carriers

Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC

One Beacon Insurance Group, LLC

United Road Services, Inc

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute