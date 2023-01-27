New Suit - Copyright

TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, and EnVogue International LLC were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kushnirsky Gerber PLLC on behalf of Cat Coven LLC, accuses the defendants of selling a liquid soap dispenser that features a copper bat with a design that is confusingly similar to the plaintiff’s copyrighted design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00731, Cat Coven, LLC v. The TJX Companies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 27, 2023, 5:13 PM