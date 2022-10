Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Porteous Hainkel & Johnson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Company to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Montiel Hodge LLC on behalf of Cat 5 Restoration LLC, accuses State Farm of failing to pay over $41,500 for water mitigation services. The case is 2:22-cv-05827, Cat 5 Restoration L L C v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.