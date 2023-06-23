Who Got The Work

Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden partners Elizabeth R. Gorman and Tyler B. Levenson have stepped in as defense counsel to MD 210 Food Corp., doing business as Bravo Supermarket, and Anibal Diaz in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed May 9 in New York Southern District Court by Pechman Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as stockers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-03865, Castro v. MD 210 Food Corp. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 7:00 AM

Santo Castro

Waldis Veras Rodriguez

Pechman Law Group PLLC

Anibal Diaz

MD 210 Food Corp.

Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations