Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Backus, Carranza & Burden on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Kang & Associates on behalf of Candy Castro and Isaac Cordova, who contend that their prescription was filled in error by Costco pharmacy staff member and they were given the wrong medication. The case is 2:22-cv-01318, Castro et al v. Costco Wholesale.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 7:03 PM