New Suit - Class Action

Genentech and its corporate parent Roche Group were slapped with a product liability class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court accusing the companies of failing to warn the U.S. military and service members about neuropsychiatric risks associated with the antimalarial drug Mefloquine. The complaint, filed by Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton and Moore & Lee, seeks medical monitoring for military members who took Mefloquine and experienced experienced side effects including pain, sleep disturbances, skin disorders, fatigue and cognitive decline. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00928, Caston et al v. F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 01, 2023, 9:46 PM