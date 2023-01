New Suit - Employment

JELD-WEN was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Alabama Middle District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed by Patricia Castle and attorneys at Hardin & Hughes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00019, Castle v. Jeld-Wen, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

January 10, 2023, 3:59 PM