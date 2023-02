Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McAlpin Tanner Marcotte on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Castle Harbor Boating School and Lynn Dee Rotharmel Kea, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a boating accident. The case is 0:23-cv-60305, Castle Harbor Boating School Inc. et al. v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 5:06 PM