Clark Hill filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of bottling plant Castle Co-Packers. The suit takes aim at Busch Machinery and Mick Most. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00459, Castle Co-Packers, LLC v. Busch Machinery, Inc. et al.

March 18, 2023, 12:17 PM

Castle Co-Packers, LLC

Clark Hill

Busch Machinery, Inc.

Mick Most

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract