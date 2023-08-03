New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a consumer class action against Prime Hydration LLC, the sports drink created by YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI, on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, which covers the company's branded grape sports drink, contends that the drink is falsely advertised and marketed as 'healthy' and filled with antioxidants, electrolytes and vitamins. The suit contends that independent testing has revealed that the product contains per- and polyfluoralkyl (PFAS) substances; which has been shown to have a number of toxicological effects and has been associated with thyroid disorders, immunotoxicity effects and various cancers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03885, Castillo v. Prime Hydration LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 03, 2023, 5:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Castillo

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Prime Hydration LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct