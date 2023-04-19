New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Scott + Scott filed a data breach class action Tuesday in Connecticut District Court against Merritt Healthcare Holdings LLC. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July - Aug. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of current and former patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00489, Castillo v. Merritt Healthcare Holdings, LLC.

Health Care

April 19, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Castillo

Plaintiffs

Scott + Scott

defendants

Merritt Healthcare Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct