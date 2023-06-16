New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Altice USA, a telecommunications company providing an array of network services, and other defendants were sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Phillips & Associates on behalf of retention specialist who claims that she was demoted in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05040, Castillo v. Altice USA, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

June 16, 2023, 10:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Chrismelle Castillo

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Altice USA, Inc.

Cristaly Cruz

Jesus Reyes

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination