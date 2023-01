Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Evanston Insurance, a Markel company, and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning workplace injury claims, was filed by Hurwitz Fine P.C. on behalf of Leonardo Castillo Saavedra. The case is 1:23-cv-00294, Castillo Saavedra v. Evanston Insurance Company et al.

January 17, 2023, 2:30 PM