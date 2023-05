Removed To Federal Court

SoFi Technologies on Friday removed a telemarketing class action to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Hiraldo P.A. and Dapeer Law, makes claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. SoFi Technologies is represented by McGuireWoods. The case is 5:23-cv-00288, Castiglia v. Social Finance, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 05, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Castiglia

defendants

Social Finance, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract