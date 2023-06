New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; Bursor & Fisher and Laukaitis Law filed a consumer class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court against vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson Inc. The suit accuses Dyson of unlawfully tying warranties to only certain authorized repair services and providers of replacement parts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03477, Castiel v. Dyson, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 7:49 AM

Elise Castiel

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Dyson, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/