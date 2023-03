Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Western Express Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by McElroy Law Firm on behalf of an individual who contends that he was not hired as a tractor trailer driver due to his decade old criminal conviction. The case is 2:23-cv-00332, Castelluccio v. Western Express, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 03, 2023, 5:56 AM