Who Got The Work

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company has tapped attorneys Barbi L. Feldman and Brittany L. Perez of Vecchio, Carrier, Feldman & Johannessen as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed Aug. 22 in Florida Middle District Court by Parvey & Cavenago on behalf of Maria Castellari. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 2:22-cv-00514, Castellari v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.