New Suit - Product Liability

Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over the company's Beovu treatment for age-related macular degeneration. The suit was brought by Douglas & London on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he suffered severe side effects and vision loss as a result of the treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07812, Castellano v. Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 22, 2022, 4:16 PM