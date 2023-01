New Suit

The estate of army veteran Orazio Castellana Jr. filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the U.S. government on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Bressler Amery & Ross, accuses the Department of Veterans Affairs of failing to properly diagnose and treat the decedent for prostate cancer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00334, Castellana v. United States of America.

Government

January 20, 2023, 8:38 PM