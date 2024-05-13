Who Got The Work

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings partners Todd Presnell and Kimberly M. Ingram-Hogan have entered appearances for UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare Inc. in a pending data breach class action. The action, arising from a Feb. 2024 cyberattack, was filed March 25 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Seeger Weiss and Spragens Law. The suit contends that the defendants failed to protect the private health information and personally identifying information of patients subscribed to a savings card processing platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:24-cv-00339, Castell v. Change Healthcare Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 13, 2024, 11:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Douglas Castell

Plaintiffs

Seeger Weiss

Spragens Law PLC

defendants

Change Healthcare Inc.

Optum, Inc.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

UnitedHealthcare, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims