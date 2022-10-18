New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and other cosmetics companies were hit with a biometric privacy class action Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court arising from the virtual try-on feature on the defendants' websites. The court action accuses the defendants of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting the facial scans of users of the virtual try-on feature. The lawsuit was brought by a trio of law firms: DiCello Levitt Gutzler; Don Bivens PLLC; and Hausfeld. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05713, Castelaz et al v. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 18, 2022, 4:10 PM