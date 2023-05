Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Signature Flight Support to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Mario M. Blanch on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of having to attend medical appointments and miss work due to his medical condition. The case is 2:23-cv-02833, Castano v. Signature Flight Support.

Transportation & Logistics

May 24, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Castano

defendants

Signature Flight Support

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination