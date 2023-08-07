Who Got The Work

Matthew J. Goodman and Nicholas D. Poper of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for glass and metal products manufacturer Ardagh Glass Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case was filed July 17 in California Northern District Court by Lebe Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt workers who contend that they were not provided proper meal or rest breaks and contend that their itemized wage statements were inaccurate, resulting in inadequate compensation for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-03547, Castaneda v. Ardagh Glass Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 07, 2023, 7:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Alex Castaneda

Plaintiffs

Lebe Law, A Professional Law Corporation

defendants

Ardagh Glass Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination