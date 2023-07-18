Removed To Federal Court

Ardagh Glass Inc., a glass and recyclable metal packaging manufacturer, on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Lebe Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provide proper meal and/or rest breaks and were not fully compensated for overtime hours worked. Ardagh Glass is represented by Baker & Hostetler. The case is 3:23-cv-03547, Castaneda v. Ardagh Glass Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 18, 2023, 5:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Alex Castaneda

defendants

Ardagh Glass Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination