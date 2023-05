Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Resnick & Louis on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National General Insurance to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by O'Steen & Harrison on behalf of Steven Paul Cast, alleges that a drunk bar patron struck the plaintiff with his truck in the parking lot, then stabbed him in the face and fled the scene. The case is 3:23-cv-08091, Cast v. National General Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 22, 2023, 8:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Steven Paul Cast

Plaintiffs

O'Steen & Harrison

defendants

National General Insurance Company

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Resnick & Louis PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute