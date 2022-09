Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Company to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, over disputed property damage claims, was filed by Calfee, Halter & Griswold on behalf of Cast Nylons Co. Ltd. The case is 1:22-cv-01707, Cast Nylons Co., Ltd v. Federal Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 6:22 PM