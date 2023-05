Who Got The Work

Luis E. Llamas, Lauren Sarah Rose, and Kassandra Doyle Taylor from Jones Walker have stepped in to represent Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 4 in Florida Southern District Court by Gerson & Schwartz on behalf of Lincoln Cassis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:23-cv-21288, Cassis v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 19, 2023, 10:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Lincoln Cassis

Gerson & Schwartz

defendants

Carnival Corporation

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims