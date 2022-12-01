Who Got The Work

Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen and Goodwin Procter have entered appearances for David Bredt, Geoffrey Pitt and Quintessential Capital Management LLC in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit accuses the defendants of knowingly disseminating false information about Cassava Sciences Inc., developer of the drug 'simufilam,' which is used as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's, and profiting from short-selling the stock. The suit was filed Nov. 2 in New York Southern District Court by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:22-cv-09409, Cassava Sciences Inc. v. Bredt et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 01, 2022, 9:47 AM