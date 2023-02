Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Fortive, an industrial conglomerate supplying electrical equipment and software, and Accruent to Washington Western District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Employer Solutions Law on behalf of Jennifer Cason. The case is 2:23-cv-00217, Cason v. Fortive Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 17, 2023, 5:03 PM