Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Beats Back DOJs FARA Lawsuit Over Tr...

A federal judge on Wednesday tossed out a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit seeking to compel former casino magnate and prominent Republican donor Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent for allegedly lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of China. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia granted Wynn's motion to dismiss without considering whether he acted as an agent for China. Wynn was represented by Steptoe & Johnson and Paul Hastings.

Government

October 12, 2022, 11:55 AM