Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bayer to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Arns Davis Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Ben Casillas Jr., who was killed in a fire at the defendant's West Berkeley Manufacturing Facility. The case is 3:23-cv-02199, Casillas et al. v. Bayer Corp. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 05, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

April Casillas

Ben Casillas, Jr.

Ben Casillas, Sr.

Rocky Casillas

Vina Casillas

defendants

Bayer Corporation

Bayer Healthcare LLC erronesouly sued as Bayer Corporation erroneously sued as

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims