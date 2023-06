Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Predator Motorsports Incorporated, doing business as Predator Inc., to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Tiffany & Bosco on behalf of Hugh Casiano, who claims that the defendants failed in trying to covert his 1997 American Hummer H1 Open Top vehicle. The case is 2:23-cv-01145, Casiano v. Predator Motorsports Incorporated.

June 23, 2023, 6:18 AM

Hugh Casiano

Tiffany Bosco

Predator Motorsports Incorporated

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract