Who Got The Work

Adam Gershenson, Michael Rhodes and Angeline Chen from Cooley have stepped in to defend Etsy, the e-commerce site, in a pending false advertising lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 30 in Massachusetts District Court by Holland & Knight on behalf of Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute, accuses Etsy of promoting and selling counterfeit garments advertised as '100% Cashmere.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel, is 1:22-cv-12242, Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute v. Etsy, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 10, 2023, 9:25 AM