New Suit

Etsy, the ecommerce site, was hit with a false advertising lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Holland & Knight on behalf of Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute, accuses Etsy of promoting and selling counterfeit garments advertised as '100% Cashmere.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12242, Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute v. Etsy, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 30, 2022, 6:54 PM