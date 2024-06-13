Cashing in on Busy Year, Hueston Hennigan Offers Associates ...

News From Law.com

Hueston Hennigan's recent decision to offer its associates and counsel summer bonuses underscores the value of using bonus payments as a tool for talent retention. In a shift away from the typical year-end bonus schedule, according to details of an internal memo obtained by Law.com, the litigation boutique will pay out up to $25,000 for associates or counsel who are on track to bill 2,700 hours this year, $20,000 for those on track to bill 2,400 hours, and $10,000 for those on track to bill 2,000.

June 13, 2024, 7:18 PM

